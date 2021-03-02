WAUKESHA
C. Michael Farmer
April 20, 1936 - Feb. 26, 2021
C. Michael Farmer of Waukesha entered into eternal life on February 26, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y., to Fred and Marie Farmer. He spent most of his childhood in Glen Ellyn, Ill., with his sister Barbara and brother Freddy, before moving to Wauwatosa and graduating high school. He attended Marquette University between 1955 to 1959, gaining lifelong friendships along with a Jesuit education.
After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska, where he served as an emergency medic. After his military service, Mike joined the Peace Corps and served in Nepal; he admired the people, culture and natural beauty. Mike’s Peace Corps experiences spurred his love of travel, his desire to learn about other cultures and his unrelenting passion to serve others.
After the Peace Corps, Mike started a 30-year career at Marquette University where he met the love of his life, Janice. They were married October 3, 1970, and were blessed with six children and 12 grandchildren during 50 years of marriage.
Mike was a devoted Catholic, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He loved golf, Marquette basketball, the Green Bay Packers, and woodworking; but most of all, he cherished the time spent with friends and family at the many parties and cookouts he and Janice hosted over the years.
Mike will always be remembered as a selfless volunteer and a fantastic storyteller who never shied away from public speaking, no matter the venue.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Mike (Rachel), Joe (Stephanie), Tim (Katie), Dave (Sarah) and Andy (Alyssa); daughter, Katie (Michael); his sister, Barbara; 12 grandchildren; and an extended list of family and friends.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Thursday, March 4, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East St., Waukesha, WI 53186. The livestream of the memorial Mass can be found by following the link at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/863976672.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Gorkha Foundation, gorkhafoundation.org.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.