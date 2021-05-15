WAUKESHA
Calvin ‘Cal’ L. Olson
July 16, 1940 — May 13, 2021
Calvin “Cal” died peacefully on Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving daughters and joined his beloved wife Sandra (nee LeFebvere) Olson of 61 years at the age of 80.
Loving father of Debbie Olson, Courtney (Steve) Wollenzien, Kim (Bill) Weber and the late Nicole Olson; dear grandfather of Joshua Lowerre, Justin Zareczany, Jayme (Alaina) Wollenzien, Dan (Danielle) Wollenzien, Calvin John “CJ” (Robbin) Wollenzien, Billy (Chelsea) Weber, Amanda (Brian) Weick and the late Shawn Weber; proud great-grandfather of Noah, Harper, Aidan, Teagan, Kearan, Paxtan, William IV and Connor; dear brother of Linda (Don) Resch; and brotherin- law of Jody (Bill) Burmeister, Pam (the late Robert) Mankowski and William (Maureen) LeFebvere. Cal will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cal was preceded in death by his sisters Noreen (the late Bob) Peterson, Yvonne (the late Richard) DeHut and Sharon Tew.
Cal was an avid sports lover. His favorite team was whatever team his grandchildren played on. Not only was Cal on a softball league for many years, but he also coached for a girls league. Cal was a hard worker who never missed a day of work. He worked for Amron Corporation for 35 years. In his free time, he loved going camping near Wisconsin Dells, where he had a year-round trailer.
A special thank you to the staff at Three Pillars and Annette Bennett-Otton of Optum for all their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 6 p.m. Committal service will be held on Saturday, May 22, at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha at 10 a.m. Please use the “West Ave.” entrance and meet in front of the cemetery office. Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.