GREENFIELD
Carl (Chuck) Gobel
May 14, 1938 — Nov. 28, 2021
Carl (Chuck) Gobel, known to family as Charlie, of Greenfield was 83 years old when he died at home on November 28, 2021. Born on May 14, 1938, he was a professional educator. He taught English in Grayslake, Illinois, and at Waukesha Central. He was vice principal at Waukesha South and the first principal of the newly opened Waukesha North High School. Later he became the executive director of ASC (Administrators and Supervisors Council of Milwaukee Public Schools).
Chuck’s family includes his wife, Maria, for whom he spent the last several years of his life as a loving caregiver after her stroke in 2004 which left her partially paralyzed. He is survived by children Preston (Krista) of Mudanjiang, China, Erich (Nanette) of Santa Monica, CA, and Leah McMillian of Greenfield; and grandchildren: Adryanna and Chelsi Mcmillian, Gina and Mia Gobel; and great-grandson Amare Butler. Chuck’s twin brother, Bob, lives in San Francisco, CA.
Chuck’s many activities included the Bach Chamber Choir, Milwaukee Board of ACLU and MATC, president of Washington High School Alumni Association and Milwaukee Sunrise Rotary. His passions included travel, camping, music and golf.
Chuck lived his life in service to his family and to many others through his charitable endeavors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Washington High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 170321, Milwaukee, WI 53217.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.