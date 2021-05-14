EAGLE
Carl D. Pettis
Carl D. Pettis, 79, a longtime resident of Eagle, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Ernest and Christine (Dahl) Pettis in 1941 in Waukesha.
Carl attended Wales Elementary and Waukesha High School. He served honorably in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., from 1959 to 1961. He married the love of his life, Wilma M. Pitt, on October 1, 1960, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Genesee Depot.
From the very beginning of his life, he enjoyed taking things apart and fixing them. His interests included mechanical repairs of any type, remodeling, construction, and general handyman work. While he loved debating politics and religion, he especially enjoyed lending a hand whenever and wherever needed. Carl hunted and fished with family and friends for many years.
He liked gardening, winemaking, and sharing the bounty with family and friends. He was especially proud of his time spent with Bartolotta Fireworks, launching displays for enthusiastic crowds. He enjoyed serving as constable for the Village of Genesee Depot in the mid-1980s. He was also an elected official on the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors from 2015-16 and he appreciated the opportunity to serve in that capacity. Most importantly, he was proud of the life he created with his wife, Wilma, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Wilma; his children, Beverly (Don) Sebetic, Kim (William Brisbane) Pettis and Barry (Christina Walter) Pettis; his four grandchildren, Brittany (Nick), Stephane (Sebastian), Vincent and Christian; his two great-grandchildren, Eliana and Vincent; his brother Robert (Shirley); and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Patrick; his parents, Ernest and Christine; his sisters, Phyllis Howlett, Bernice Billings and Agnes Hockett; and his brothers, LeRoy and Duane.
A celebration of Carl’s life will be at a later date.
His family thanks the staff of ProHealth Home Hospice and ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice for the care they provided and the compassion shown to Carl at the end of his life.
Memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be directed to: ProHealth Home Hospice & ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice: https://www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/donate/give-online.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Pettis family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.