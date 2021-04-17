NEW BERLIN
Carol A. Thur
March 24, 1938 — April 13, 2021
Carol A. Thur of New Berlin, formerly of Waukesha, was born to eternal life on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born in Milwaukee on March 24, 1938, the daughter of Carl “Cal” and Kinga “Connie” (nee Szymanski) Deuster. On October 18, 1958, she married Ronald “Ron” Thur and together they have been longtime members of St. Mary Catholic Church. Carol enjoyed volunteer work, gardening, crocheting, birds and had a great love for reading. Her greatest joy was her family, and she will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Ron of New Berlin, and their children, Laurie Thur of New Berlin, Joe (Corey) Thur of Mukwonago, Tim (Suzette) Thur of Milwaukee, Tina (Scott) Kennedy of Wauwatosa and Jenni (Kevin) Wolfe of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Josh Thur, Tyler (Margaret) Thur, Simon, Grace and Gabbie Kennedy, and Megan and Hannah Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Jada and Jalen; and her brother Dan (April) Deuster of Belgium. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Donna Deuster, sister Linda, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ron Deuster.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The funeral Mass will follow at 5 p.m. Memorials in Carol’s name are appreciated to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. River-Center Dr. Suite 212, Milwaukee, WI 53212 or the New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Lane, New Berlin, WI 53151.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 5474035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.