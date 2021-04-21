MUSKEGO
Carol Ann Hirte
June 2, 1948 - April 17, 2021
Carol Ann Hirte of Muskego passed away peacefully to eternal life on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 72. She was born in Elkhorn on June 2, 1948, the only child of Gertrude (nee Duray) Hirte.
Carol was a registered nurse for 43 years. She began her career in Madison before working for St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee as a home health care nurse and then as a private nurse for 13 years. She loved animals and was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church where she enjoyed being a cantor for many years and singing in the choir.
She will be sadly missed by her dear friend and companion of 24 years, Michalene “Mickie” Garbowicz of Muskego, along with her church family and other special friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will be at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Memorials in Carol’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.