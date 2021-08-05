Carol Christine Oswald (nee Sims)
July 24, 1938 - July 29, 2021
Carol Christine Oswald (nee Sims), age 83, found peace on July 29, 2021. Carol was born on July 24, 1938, in LaCrosse, to Stanley and Dorothy Sims (nee Cornell).
Among the community, Carol was known as a friend, mentor and leader. To us, she was the one who would do anything for her family, except maybe miss an episode of “Jeopardy.”
Carol worked in the offices at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for 17 years followed by managing the offices of Central Otologic and Lake Country Pediatrics.
Her time was most enjoyed spent with friends and family, traveling, working on puzzles, taking in a musical, and baking banana bars for the youth at the Oconomowoc Trap Club.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Oswald Sr.; children Leslie Davison, Debbie (Mike) Pierce, Thomas (Cindy) Oswald Jr., Janet (Joel) Jocham, Randy (Araceli) Oswald and Vicki (T.J.) Doyle; niece Susan (Tim) Graf; nephew Rudy Rieple; 17 grandchildren, Stephanie, Staci, Lucas, Tina, Matt, Nicole, Janelle, Michael, Megan, Weston, Andrew, Sarah, Elizabeth, Leo, Valerie, Jacob and Chase; 18 great-grandchildren; her furry sidekick Wilma; along with many other family and friends.
Carol was greeted in heaven by her parents, sisters Sharon Flager and Laura Rieple and mother-in-law Louise Pope (nee Oswald).
A visitation will take place Friday, August 6, at 10 a.m. with a 1 p.m. service at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens, W1219 Glenview Ave., Ixonia.
We will carry her in our heart, sharing our memories for generations, knowing she is up in heaven watching over us all.
A very special thank you to her home hospice nurse Maria and all of those at AngelsGrace that provided her comfort in her journey home.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.