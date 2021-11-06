Carol Irene Dumke
Carol Irene Dumke passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the age of 79.
She was the loving mother of Jason (Jennifer) and Jessica (Randy DeVay) and beloved grandmother of Bryce, Brody and Brooklynn.
Carol was born and raised in Rice Lake. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, Class of 1960. She furthered her education at UW-Stevens Point, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication, graduating in 1966. She worked in administration at River Hills West Healthcare Center for many years, ending her career with Capri Communities.
Carol enjoyed making jewelry, golfing and traveling to Door County and Florida. She was a gracious host who enjoyed hosting as well as attending dinner parties with several groups of friends and family.
Memorial gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Monday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
You were a friend to many and will be dearly missed.
