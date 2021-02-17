Carol J. McGavock
Jan. 17, 1947 - Feb. 14, 2021
Carol J. McGavock passed away Feb. 14, 2021, at age 74 years.
Beloved wife of James McGavock. Dear mother of Michele (Tim) McGavock-Johnson, Lisa (Mike) Osvatic, Mike (Yvonne) McGavock and Kim (Bob) Whitehurst. Loving grandmother of Steven, Holly, Alex, Mackenzie and Sydney. Step-grandmother of Judi and Jessica. Great-grandmother of Keegan. Dear sister of Sandra (the late Joseph) Kelly, Gordy (Denise) Zindler and Lori (Mike) Martinez. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering will be Friday, Feb. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service at 6 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Service is serving the McGavock family. For directions and to leave condolences, please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com or call 262-827-0659.