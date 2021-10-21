Carol J. Newman
Aug. 5, 1931 - Oct. 18, 2021
Carol J. Newman passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 90 on October 18, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family in her final days.
Carol was born on August 5, 1931, to the late Chris and Lorraine Lutzen in Antigo, Wisconsin. After graduation from Juneau High School, she met and married James Newman on June 2, 1953, and shared 68 wonderful years together.
Carol and James went on to have three children, David (Randi), Paul (Donna) and Lori Newman. She was also the proud dog mom of Toby. She is the proud grandma of Julie, Doug (Shannon), Chris (Tammy), Shawn, Dan (Tina) and Nick. Adoring great grandma of Fiona, Beau and Colton. Dear sister of James Lutzen. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death are a sister, Shirley, and a brother, Tom.
Carol started her working career as a seamstress followed by working several years at Amron of Waukesha. Finally, she then went on to receive her CNA degree and served as a nurses aid for many years. Aside from work, Carol loved hockey and even had season tickets to the Milwaukee Admirals where you could find her cheering on the Ads and letting the refs know she disapproved of their calls. Carol’s loving nature also drew her to being a Scout leader, love of the outdoors and camping, growing flowers and bird watching especially feeding the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed her recue dogs, giving her many years of companionship. Aside from her pastimes, she held her family time closest to her heart. Making cakes and baking for her family and cooking gave her great joy; her family will miss those special times.
A visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home, 16880 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Friday, October 22, from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
Memorials to the family appreciated.
