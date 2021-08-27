Carol Jean Lange (nee Riedel)
Dec. 27, 1933 - Aug. 25, 2021
Carol Jean Lange (nee Riedel), 87, passed away on August 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Waukesha on December 27, 1933.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James E. Lange; children, Vickie (George) Tuft, Joe Butterfield, Debbie Reichert, Fred (Vonnie) Butterfield and Angie Lange (Cletus); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her pets, Willie and Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul R. and Anna A. Riedel; brother Paul H. Riedel; sister Pauline A. Vilmur; daughter Nicki Carini; and great-granddaughter Marynn Schifano.
Carol was a graduate of Waukesha High School. She worked in the family’s restaurants, The Colonial in Delafield and Club 59 in Waukesha among others, along with many other restaurant businesses around the area over many years, and she took part in the original restoration and opening of the Depot restaurant in downtown Waukesha in the 1970s.
She had many passions and hobbies over her life and was talented in art and crafting. Carol had an undying love for all animals, raising and caring for raccoons, pot-belly pigs, squirrels, rabbits, birds, dogs, and any creature someone would drop off that needed her help. A love, that was her legacy, was passed down through her sons and daughters to her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be remembered for her strong will and independence and for the patience and love she had over the decades with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The visitation for Carol will be held on Tuesday, August 31, from 2 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral service at The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072. Burial will take place privately at Prairie Home Cemetery.
