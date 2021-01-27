McCORDSVILLE, Ind./Brookfield
Carol Lee Schultz (nee Dollase)
Dec. 25, 1927 - Jan. 21, 2021
Carol passed to join Jesus, her brothers, sisters, parents and beloved grandson Tim Schultz in heaven.
She is survived by her loving husband Eugene Schultz; favorite son Steven (Diane) Schultz, grandchildren, Mark (Sharon) Schultz, Lisa Schultz, great-grandchildren Hunter and Lindsey Teuteberg; Jeremy (Jennifer) Schultz and great-grandson Jacob; daughter Susan (Lee, MD) Hammerling, grandson Justin (Lindsay) Hammerling, great-grandchildren Lily and Emery; grandson Jay (Christina) Hammerling MD, great-grandchildren Julia and Liam; and daughter Sally (Peter) Norcia, granddaughters Bailey, Megan (Paul) Willmann. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families residing all over North America and Australia.
Carol was born in Watertown. She married Eugene (Euge as mom called him) on July 15, 1950. After graduating from Watertown High School and before the invention of the dictaphone, Carol’s proficiency in shorthand and her outstanding spelling skills earned her the enviable position as private secretary to an executive of the Carnation Milk Co. When she no longer needed to be a stay-at-home mom, she found work as a church secretary.
Mom-Aunt Carol-Carol was famous for her fabulous summer pool parties and her classic “shut up we’re gonna pray” admonition before the meal! Mom was a lifelong conservative Republican but will absentee vote Democrat in 2024.
A long-time resident of Brookfield, Carol and Gene recently moved to Indiana where she became ill from numerous falls and infections.
Mom was cremated according to her wishes and will have a memorial service in late spring at Woodlawn Lutheran Church, West Allis.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Woodlawn Lutheran and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will be appreciated.