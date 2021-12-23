Carol M. Boehm
Nov. 16, 1942 - Dec. 18, 2021
Carol M. Boehm, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her daughter Lora’s home in Hartland on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Carol is survived by her children Linda (Vince) Meindel, Richard (Christy) Boehm, Jr., Lora (the late Kenneth) Caracci, Lisa Schmocker, and Randall (Sarah) Boehm. Carol is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; her brother John Lillie; sisters-in-law Althea Lillie and Janice Ellis; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Richard, Sr., with whom she spent 56 years; her parents, Dorothy and Leon Lillie; brother Richard Lillie, sister Deloris (nee Lillie) Krietlow; grandson Ryan Meindel; and great-granddaughter Cara Angel Meindel.
“When tomorrow starts without me, And I’m not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes, All filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, The way you did today; While thinking of the many things, We didn’t get to say. I know how much you loved me, As much as I love you; And each time that you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re far apart; For every time you think of me, I’m right here in your heart.”
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church in Hartland, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will follow with family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the family or St. Charles Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI 53029.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.