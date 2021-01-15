WAUKESHA
Carol M. Miller
June 1, 1932 - Jan. 11, 2021
Carol M. Miller of Waukesha passed away peacefully, January 11, 2021, at the age of 88 years. She was born June 1, 1932, daughter of Edwin and Gertrude (Nee Stanek) Honeyager.
In 1950 she graduated from Waukesha High School. Carol was a preschool teacher at a Waukesha grade school for many years until her health began to fail. Carol lived most of her life in the Waukesha area. She loved animals and had many during her lifetime.
She is survived by her son, John (Jenny) Miller; daughter, Jan Miller; and a brother, Ron (Nancy) Honeyager. She is also survived by a niece, Vicky (Don) Clutterbuck; her nephew, Kevin (Brenda) Honeyager; and other great-nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Richard Miller; her sister, Lois Honeyager; and a daughter, Jill Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
