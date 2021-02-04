SURPRISE, Ariz.
Carol M. Roberts
Carol M. Roberts was born to eternal life suddenly on February 1, 2021, in Surprise, Arizona, where she had lived the past 22 years. She was married to Richard (Dick) Roberts for 57 years, who preceded her in death in 2013. She was born and grew up in Waukesha. Carol and Dick attended St. Joseph grade school and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1956.
Carol and Dick ran the athletic program at St. Mary's in Waukesha for many years with Dick as a coach and Carol running the kitchen. They also ran Catholic Knights Branch 40 Waukesha for over 20 years. She was an accountant at Empire Fish Company for many years. She retired to Sun City Grand with Dick in 1998 and developed many friendships as part of the softball club, lady putters and several card groups. She was known for her warm personality and easy smile.
She is survived by her five children, Richard (Lynn) Roberts, Scott (Carol) Roberts, Tammy (Rick) Gaszak, Robert (Tamara) Roberts and Beth (Dave) Duehr; grandchildren Richard B. Roberts, Spencer (Gina Bartolotta) Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Kristy (Geoff) Hilt, Carissa (Eric) Brueckner, Gregg (Ashley) Gaszak, Alex and Nicolette Roberts; and great-grandchildren Ryder, Wyatt and Zoe Roberts, Brayden and Weston Brueckner and Theodore Gaszak. She is also survived by sister Mary Skoug and brother-in-law Leonard DacQuisto.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Barney Mlodzik; sister Judy DacQuisto; and brother-in-law Don Skoug. She was a strong supporter of the local Catholic church.
Memorials to Catholic charities in her name appreciated by the family.
The memorial Mass for Carol will be held on Monday, February 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 17111 W. Bell Road, Surprise, AZ 85374.
The Interment will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha.