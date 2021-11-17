FOX LAKE
Carol P. Schmocker
April 30, 1996 - Nov. 14, 2021
Carol P. Schmocker entered eternal life on November 14, 2021, at the age of 85.
Carol was born in Milwaukee on April 30, 1936, the daughter of Julius and Leona (Rohrer) Boeder. She started her career as a legal secretary right out of high school at Northwestern National Insurance Company. She met and married Arthur F. Schmocker on May 11, 1957, and they moved to Waukesha, where they raised three boys. She later picked up her career as a legal secretary and worked for Tikalsky, Raasch & Tikalsky in Waukesha for 25 years. After moving to Fox Lake, Carol was employed at Reif & Kendall in Randolph. Carol loved people, both family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles of any kind, playing cards, and reading. She was also very active at their winter home in Yuma, AZ.
Carol is survived by her three children, Ronald (Dawn), Richard (Robyn Schwantes), and Robert (Kris). She also leaves grandchildren, Ronald Jr. (Billi), Randy (Kelly), Justin (Liz), Ethan (Dee), and Benjamin; step-grandchildren, Amanda (Thomas) and Keri; great-grandchildren, Rheanna, Ronald III, Mallory, Brinley, Mya, and Easton; step-great-grandchildren, Emmi, Josie, William, and Jamie; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Carol will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 110 Edgelawn Drive, Fox Lake, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
If desired, memorials in Carol’s name may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.