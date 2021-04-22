Carol R. Jung
Carol R. Jung (nee Kolbe) went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the age of 87.
She is survived by her son Bob Jung; her daughter Karen (Jeff) Fredrickson; her grandchildren Jim (Abby) Jung, Craig Lentz and Becky (Justin) Nehring; and her great-grandchildren Lilian, Easton, Emmerson and Hunter. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Florence Kolbe; her husband, Donald Jung; grandson Dr. John Jung; and daughter-in-law Pam Jung.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, N60-W35980 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.