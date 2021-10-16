HARTLAND
Carolyn D. Taylor
Oct. 31, 1946 — Oct. 14, 2021
Carolyn Taylor (nee Vander Weg), 74, of Hartland, the eldest of six children, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021, in Menomonee Falls. She is survived by her husband, James; their three children: Steven (Nanette) of Maple Grove, MN; Scott of Elm Grove; and Susan (John) Taylor of Oconomowoc; their eight Taylor grandchildren: Zachary, Jacob, Arron, Hannah, Ethan, Abbygael, Evan and Addison; three stepgrandchildren Avry Luy, Abigayle Luy-Taylor and Aaden Luy-Taylor; younger twin sisters Laurie Wozniak (the late Arthur) and Lee O’Malley and Nancy Bores (the late Lawrence); many cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Vander Weg (nee Peterson), father, Clarence Vander Weg of Crookston, MN, and her brothers Peter and Michael Vander Weg.
Carolyn devoted her life to family, church and friends, living life to its fullest whether as a real estate broker, a certified master gardener, ladies’ Bible study leader, holiday party host or owner of a successful retail business, Heritage Carpet & Interiors, she started with her husband in 1982 and worked until her retirement as an award-winning designer in 2019. She was also an avid traveler who spent winters in their Scottsdale home and visited other parts of the world. Our lives have been touched by and will now be missing her guidance, wisdom, faith, laughter, hugs, kisses and an occasional butt pinch.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, (highways J & JJ), Waukesha, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:00-5:45 p.m., which will be followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held on Friday, October 22, at Norway Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wind Lake.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her interior design passion, a scholarship fund has been set up in her name (The Carolyn Taylor Scholarship Fund) to assist aspiring students pursuing an interior design degree at a Wisconsin college or university. Please direct donations to: The Carolyn Taylor Scholarship Fund, c/o Great Midwest Bank, 600 Hartbrook Drive, Hartland, WI 53029.