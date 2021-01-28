Carolyn R. Helke
Carolyn R. Helke entered eternal glory on January 22, 2021, at the age of 80.
Beloved wife of John for 58 years. Loving mother of Dawn Sukowski and David Helke. Dear grandmother of Brianne (Dean) Hebbe and great-grandmother of Noah. Also survived by her sister, Janet (Mark) Miller, other relatives and special friends, Becky, Debbie and Marlene.
Carolyn loved her family, family activities and teaching, especially the years at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, crosswords, cooking, and later in life, needlepoint.
Due to the current times, a private service will be held on Thursday, January 28, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthew’s School are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.