Carolyn Ruth Bertz
Carolyn Ruth Bertz, 75, found eternal peace on May 29, 2021. Carol was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend with a penchant for books and reading.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald G. Bertz; parents, Frank W. and Ruth Rose Swacker; and sister, Ruth L. Swacker.
She is survived by her daughter, Janette Gunn; granddaughters, Annabella Gunn and Elliana Gunn; sister, Frances S. Kumbier; stepsons, Robert Bertz and Rick Bertz; and extended family.
After graduating from Findlay High School in Ohio, Carol attended Ohio State University. Inspired by her passion to become a librarian, Carol transferred to Southern Connecticut State College. During her college career, she worked at Reader’s Digest, Yale University, and even wrote a chapter for a book. Her gregarious personality and love for reading landed her a position in the New Berlin school system. Determined to reach her goal, Carol eventually found a professional home at the New Berlin Public Library. Carol, a lifelong learner with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, earned her master’s degree in library science (MLIS) from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee while working as a full-time librarian.
As a librarian, Carol reveled in teaching children how to use and enjoy the vast wonders the library had to offer. Her story time was so popular, she even landed on PBS and hosted her own story time show with her puppet characters. Carol believed the best gift, for anyone, would be a book.
Strong-willed by nature, Carol bravely battled MS for over 40 years. Despite the physical challenges, she remained compassionate (always befriending everyone around her, everywhere she went) and generous throughout her life. Carol cherished friendships and her innate curiosity caused her to take time to learn from everyone she spoke to. From the beaches of Mexico to the dime slots of the casinos, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, Don, friends and family.
With an entire life built around learning, teaching and relationships, Carol enjoyed being a part of the community and giving back. She frequently participated in organizing game nights such as Scrabble, Bunco and Canasta, and contributed to newsletters for different organizations and clubs she was part of. You could often find Carol attending a shareholder meeting or a presentation by a children’s author, for she simply loved being active and involved.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, also known as Lake Church Cemetery, 6092 Lake Church, Belgium, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Reach Out and Read Wisconsin or the National MS Society would be appreciated.
