WAUKESHA
Carroll Jenkinson Bolger
Nov. 9, 1922 - Sept. 18, 2021
Carroll Jenkinson Bolger of Waukesha died on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the age of 98. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 9, 1922, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (nee Parkinson) Jenkinson.
She is survived by her three sons, Edward (Dianne) Bolger, John (Sandy) Bolger and Peter (Michele) Bolger, and her grandchildren, Matthew Bolger, Mark Bolger, Elizabeth Ann Bolger, James Bolger, Leland Bolger and Blair Bolger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James V. Bolger Jr.
Honoring Carroll’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, WI.
