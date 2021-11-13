COLUMBUS / SEAL BEACH, CALIF.
Catherine B. Tautges (nee Berres)
Nov. 23, 1939 — Sept. 11, 2021
Catherine “Cathy” Tautges passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 81 in Seal Beach, Calif. She was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 1939, the seventh of eight children born to Matt and Anna Berres of Milwaukee.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, David, and her six children, Mary (Joseph) Bunzel, Tony (Kelly) Tautges, Tim (Diane) Tautges, Kelly (Tom) Lemens, Joe Tautges, Cathy Cannon and 13 grandchildren.
Cathy was known as “The Family Musician.” She had a passion for the piano and shared her talents through many acts of service to her community. She tutored countless piano students across several states. As an itinerate organist, she played masses coast to coast. She enjoyed travel with her husband, tent camping with six kids in earlier days, and grand European excursions later. She dedicated her final years to fundraising efforts for the American Legion. Her women’s Auxiliary was responsible for making the “329’s,” the #1 requested source due to their quality. This work netted more than $50,000 in funding that went directly to veterans.
She will be missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at St. Jerome’s Church in Columbus, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Nov 16, followed by interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local American Legion Posts in her honor are appreciated.