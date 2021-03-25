Catherine ‘Cathie’ A. Hansen (nee Crosier)
June 28, 1943 - March 20, 2021
Catherine “Cathie” A. Hansen (nee Crosier), age 77, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, at AngelsGrace. She was born on June 28, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents Donald and Muriel Crosier.
Cathie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim, and her two children, Marcia Hood of Oconomowoc and Mark (Scarlet) Hansen of Brookfield. She is further survived by her beloved grandchildren, Zach and Max Hansen; as well as her sister-in-law, Karen Crosier; and sister/brother-in-law, Karen and Roger Hansen; along with many, many friends. She remained active in the lives of her children, Marcia and Mark, and grandchildren, Zach and Max. They love her deeply. We know she got Bridge Club going early on March 20th with friends that she lost earlier in life as she searches for another perfect hand.
Cathie enjoyed a career that included enjoyable time at the Lang Companies. She loved her family with fierce loyalty and fought through much pain late in life but found comfort in the last few days with her children at her side. She will be deeply missed but we know she found peace and everlasting life. A huge thank you to the amazing caregivers at AngelsGrace.
Memorial donations to AngelsGrace would be appreciated. Make checks out to ProHealth Care Foundation - AngelsGrace and mail checks to AngelsGrace, N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or click here to make a donation.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family during a private ceremony on March 25. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.