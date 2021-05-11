NEW BERLIN
Catherine Celestina Gumieny
May 13, 1933 - May 6, 2021
Catherine C. Gumieny (nee Kohler) of New Berlin was reunited with her beloved husband of 46 years, Richard Gumieny, after being born into eternal life on May 6, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was born in West Allis on May 13, 1933, and eventually moved with her family to New Berlin where her father, Victor, and uncle, Edward, operated Kohler Brothers Sand and Gravel founded in 1920. Growing up, Catherine loved spending time at the Kohler farm with her aunt, Celestina Kohler.
With Richard, the couple established New Berlin Redi-Mix Inc. on April 1, 1958. It was her idea to paint the trucks pink and blue. Their hard work and determination paid off, and today, both companies remain family-operated with their vision at the forefront.
Catherine was a visionary and strong female leader in many ways. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and working outdoors.
She was the loving wife and mother to five children, including Mary (Gerald) Gumieny Bultman and Donna Gumieny; proud grandma to Patrick (Jenni) Gumieny, Randal (Angela) Gumieny, Heidi (Michael) Murphy, Lauren (Eric) Gumieny Featherstone, Courtney (Joel) Bunkelman, Emily (Joseph) Bultman Petrie, Mitchell Urich, Richard Urich, and Ryan Urich; and great-grandma of JJ, Ella, Amelia, Anabelle, Thomas, Benjamin, Braeden and Shayla. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gumieny, and her children, Raymond Gumieny, Andrew Gumieny and Barbara Gumieny Killey, along with her parents, Victor and Margaret Kohler, and brother Joseph Kohler.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 13, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Catherine Gumieny to Holy Apostles.
For additional information, please call Church and Chapel at 262 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com.