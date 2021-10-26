NASHOTAH
Catherine Mary Dutton Moran
Sept. 14, 1927 - Oct. 22, 2021
Catherine Mary Dutton Moran, 94, of Nashotah, was peacefully welcomed to heaven at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by family on October 22, 2021.
She was born September 14, 1927, in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of James Cecil Dutton and Ellen Loretta (Shinners) Dutton.
Catherine is survived by a circle of beloved children, Mary (Tom) Dallmann, Tim (Valerie), Pat, Katie (John) Bart, Ellen (Allen) Olson, Margaret (Scott) Walters, Mary Therese “Terry” (Chris) Peterson, Richard, Paul (Colleen), John (Steph), Nora (Steve) Statsick and Sarah (Craig) Beckman; daughters-in-law, Maria (Leone) Moran and Pam (Mertins) Moran; brother Tom (Marlene) Dutton; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael, Daniel and John Peter; son-in-law, Tom Dallmann; grandson, Peter Olson; siblings, Jane (Cannon), Marion (Casper), James Dutton and Betty (Byers); and the father of her children, Daniel F. Moran Sr.
Much loved “Gramoran” to 37 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, she was a steadfast presence at hundreds of sporting events, concerts, graduations, weddings, sacraments and family vacations. Her grandchildren remember her passionate investment in their lives, candid one-liners, spelling prowess, feisty spirit and razor-sharp memory.
Catherine attended Holy Angels Academy (now DSHA) and Marquette University (Milwaukee). A lifelong Catholic, she was dedicated to serving the community through St. Vincent De Paul and her local church, and her unmistakable soprano left an indelible mark in the church choir. She was a committed member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in North Lake for over five decades.
She was an avid quilter, lovingly crafting hundreds of family treasures over the past several decades. From Irish quilts that were “auctioned” off at the family St. Patrick’s Day party, to birth, graduation, and wedding quilts for each grandchild, to charity donations, to Christmas treasures for each of her 14 children, our lives are forever imprinted with the love she put in every stitch.
She remained a vital part of the “Red Hotters” and “Weekend Friends” quilting groups to the end. Some of her dearest friends, they considered her a source of wisdom and encouragement, often saying, “I want to be like Catherine when I grow up.”
Reading and playing bridge were mainstays throughout her life. She was fiercely competitive at the bridge table but equally enjoyed the social aspect with siblings, children, nephews, nieces, and a multitude of friends. She was a gifted hostess, always making room for one more at her table and bringing a homemade dish to share.
Vibrant, active and sharp-minded to the very end, Catherine amazed everyone with her strength. A consummate matriarch, her legacy of faith, fortitude, family and service to others will long be remembered by all who knew her.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, W314-N7462 Highway 83, North Lake, WI, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Private committal ceremony at St. Clare Cemetery, North Lake. If you are unable to attend, the family invites you to join using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mYm5ucCOaM.
Memorials may be sent to St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish and will be disbursed between St. Vincent de Paul and the North Lake Food Pantry, both of which impacted Catherine’s family in difficult times and where she served throughout her life.
Additional memorials can be made to the Hartland Public Library at 110 East Park Ave., Hartland, WI 53029. The family is also gathering donations for the above-mentioned charities online via Venmo: @CatherineMoranMemorial.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.