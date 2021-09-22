WAUKESHA
Catherine P. Anderson
Nov. 17, 1926 - Sept. 20, 2021
Catherine P. Anderson of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Eau Galle on November 17, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (nee Pfeifer) Pittman.
In November 1944, she married her beloved husband, Clarence, and they shared 47 years of marriage together until his passing on May 1, 1991. Catherine retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital where she took great pride in her work as an X-ray receptionist. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Bernard A. (Marilynn) Anderson of Waukesha, Robert S. Anderson of Sun Prairie and Gary J. (Deb Dill) Anderson of Waukesha. She was the proud grandmother of Margaret (Brian) Chivers, Jacquelynn (Adam) Craft, Nancy (Eric) Meyer, Wendy (Shiloh) Jackson, Jennifer (Matthew) Rodefeld and Ashley (Nicholas) Vincze, great-grandmother of Daniel, Julieanne, Brianna, Alexis, Darren, Gavin, Rachel, Caleb and Victoria and great-great-grandmother of Natalie. She is further survived by her sister Beatrice (Eugene) Falkner of Menomonie along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband Clarence, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Laurence, and Ralph Pittman and infant sister Leona Pittman.
Private visitation and funeral Mass for the family only will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an on-line tribute message.