Cathy Ann Skrepenski
March 21, 1955 - March 15, 2021
On Monday, March 15, 2021, Cathy Ann Skrepenski, age 65, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Cathy was born March 21, 1955, to Donald and Ruth Skrepenski. She was raised in Mukwonago and spent most of her life living in Waukesha. She received her associates degree as an LPN and enjoyed taking care of others.
She met the love of her life Robert (Fox) Hoehle and together they had one daughter, Rebecca.
Cathy loved her family and animals, especially cats. She enjoyed the outdoors, birds, flowers and butterflies. She also loved her coffee and doing her puzzles.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ruth (Holsen) Skrepenski; brother Michael; and the love of her life, Robert (Bob, Fox). She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Israel) Serrano, brother Scott (Sue), sister Sara (Steve), sister-in-law Doreen; grandsons Jaxson and Logan; nephew Eric; and nieces Ramsey, Molly and Anna.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
Donations may be sent to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.