WAUKESHA
Chad A. Michaelis
April 4, 1958 - Oct. 7, 2021
Chad A. Michaelis of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the age of 63. He was born in Waukesha on April 4, 1958, the son of David and Mary Jane (Knutson) Michaelis.
Chad was a hard worker and worked for Waukesha Foundry since 1976. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time up north at the cabin “Acorn Acres” with his friends and family. Chad loved building motorcycles from the ground up and was in his element whenever he was able to ride.
He will be forever missed by his loving companion,Susan “Sue” Ford; his daughter Chandra; his brothers and sisters, Dean (Sherry) Michaelis, Gary Michaelis, Lee Michaelis, Greg Michaelis, David Jr. (Nora) Michaelis and Michele (Paul) Neilson; stepsister Sandy Steiner; and brother-in-law Jay Janny. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, his beloved dogs, Emma and Gracie, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Jane; stepmother Mabel Steiner; and sister Chris Janny.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Guests are encouraged to dress in casual attire and to bring their bikes in memory of Chad. A brief service will be held at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and because of Chad’s love of the outdoors, the family suggests you plant a tree or donate to a charity of your choice in his honor.
