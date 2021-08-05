OCONOMOWOC
Charlene Bitney Sinitski
Charlene Bitney Sinitski of Oconomowoc passed to eternal life on July 22, 2021.
It is with great sadness that an angel among us, Charlene Bitney Sinitski, passed peacefully surrounded by her family and love.
Charlene was born in Shell Lake, and at a very young age her passion was horses. She was somewhat of a daredevil riding bare back, even standing and daring others to follow the leader as she performed stunts. A real Annie Oakley. Her passion then turned to art. Her grandfather in St. Paul let her use a wall as her canvas. Her grandfather would not let anyone touch her “painting wall” and it remained for many years.
She graduated from River Falls State University with a double major in art and education. During her junior year of college, she visited California and met her future husband, John Sinitski. A year later they were married. On April 7, 2021, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
In her adult life she was an exceptional artist and touched so many lives over the years. Teaching art for elementary school children, adults she taught at WCTC, and mentoring close friends. Painting, drawing, crafting dolls and quilts, she shared her knowledge and gifts with everyone her life touched. Everyone that met Charlene fell in love with her and fell into her orbit.
She is survived by her husband, John, and her son, Sean.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 9, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.