LAKELAND, Fla.
Charlene St. Germain Robinson
June 27, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2021
Charlene St. Germain Robinson passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. She was born June 27, 1946, in Burlington, Vt., to Dora and Melvin St. Germain, and was an Oconomowoc resident from 1978 through 1993.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 56 years; brothers, Mark (Gloria) of Ocala, Florida, Hollis (Maryann) of Bristol, CT; daughter, Michelle of Coleman; and son, Bill of Germantown; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She cherished her family and friends and was especially proud of her children and grandchildren, who have all grown into caring, responsible adults.
A celebration of life will be planned in Lakeland when pandemic rules permit such gatherings.