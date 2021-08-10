WAUKESHA
Charles A. Eberhardt
‘Chuck E’
Charles A. Eberhardt was born to eternal life August 4, 2021, at the age of 57.
Beloved son of Chuck Eberhardt (Sr.) and loving brother of Cindy (Eric) Lehrke. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Eberhardt, and his brother Michael Eberhardt.
Chuck was an avid bowler and had a passion for bowling so much that he devoted his life to the business. Chuck was a proud owner of Advanced Pro Shop for over 30 years. Chuck was also a race car and motocross enthusiast.
Visitation at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, on Thursday, August 12, from 4 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 6 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Servicesis serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.