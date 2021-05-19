WAUKESHA/DE FOREST
Charles (Chuck) Larsen
March 7, 1952 - April 3, 2020
A memorial and Celebration of Life has been set for this Friday, May 21, from 4-6 PM (Celebration of Life at 6 PM) at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Anyone who knew Chuck is welcome to attend.
Charles (Chuck) Larsen, age 68, passed away peacefully after a week-long battle with coronovirus, on April 3, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born March 7, 1952, in Elkhorn, and was a 1970 graduate of Elkhorn High School. Having attended Blackhawk Technical College, he excelled in electronics and worked as an audio sales consultant for many years, 18 of them being at American TV in both Madison and Waukesha.
Chuck, a former Waukesha resident for 34 years, spent his last two years in a memory-care facility in DeForest, struggling with Type 1 diabetes and frontotemporal dementia. He was a kind, quiet man who relished life’s simple pleasures. A true audiophile since high school, Chuck was an avid music collector, who enjoyed everything from Miles Davis to Pantera.
In addition to music, his other passion was model car building. A true aficionado, he won many local, national, and even international awards, and would spend hundreds of hours on each of his extraordinary creations. He loved anything “cars” and could talk for hours to fellow enthusiasts. He was a long-time member of the Auto Modelers Group of Wisconsin. Also a fan of regular-size cars, Chuck was a fixture at numerous car events locally and statewide. He was extremely proud to have owned, driven, and exhibited a 1929 Ford Model A with a flathead engine.
Chuck leaves behind his ex-wife, Debra (John Milligan) Horkan of Sparta; two sons, Chad (Christine) Horkan of Hartland and Garrett (Svenja) Horkan of Downers Grove, Ill.; and grandchildren Cassie, Tanner and Cole Horkan of Hartland. He is further survived by his three sisters, Sandra Stratmeyer and Nancy (Jerry) Braatz of Janesville, and Kathleen Willemsen of Delavan; nieces Susan (Mike) Fischbach of Janesville and Penny Brellenthin of Madison; nephews Dan Stratmeyer of Auburn, Calif., Bill (Jayme) Braatz of Beloit, Paul Willemsen of Madison, David (Nycki) Willemsen of Delavan; an uncle, aunts, and numerous cousins.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Olive Larsen; niece Pam Hawkins; and special Shihtzu, Bella.