WAUKESHA
Charles ‘Chuck’ N. Ayers
Charles “Chuck" N. Ayers of Waukesha passed away August 16, 2021, at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Patricia (nee Conrow); children, Susan (Thomas) Tynes, William (Michelle) Ayers and Dianne (Tony) Larson; grandchildren, Lauren Tynes (fiance Eric Randleman), Kelsey Tynes, William Ayers Jr., Charles Ayers, Emma Ayers, Kylee Larson and Tanner Larson; and sister Carol Maultsby.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186, Sunday, September 12, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the church or the American Heart Association.
See the complete obituary at www.randledable.com.
