WAUKESHA
Charles ‘Chuck’ W. Hughes
Dec. 6, 1949 - Nov. 9, 2021
Charles W. “Chuck” Hughes, born on December 6, 1949, in Waukesha, found peace on Tuesday November 9, 2021, at the age of 71. He is survived by his children Heather (Brian) Cotton and Heidi (Cesar) Hernandez; grandfather of Katy, Zac, Emanuel, Isaiah, Talia and Julian; great-grandfather of August and Raiden; brother of Madge (Donald) Schaefer, Diane Sankey, Bill (Lori) Hughes and Ric Hughes. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis H. Hughes, Anna D. Hughes, and brother Ellis “Buck” Hughes.
Chuck served in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1969. For Many years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and building motorcycles. He made friends anywhere he went. Private burial with military honors will be done at a later date.