Charles (Chuck) Wilcox
Nov. 11, 1946 — March 14, 2021
A Celebration of Life for Francis Rogers and his son-inlaw Chuck Wilcox will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Francis, born Nov. 7, 1923, to Charles and Helen Rogers, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020.
Chuck, born Nov. 11, 1946, to Herbert and Gertrude Wilcox, passed away on March 14, 2021.
Full obituaries and suggested memorials can be viewed at www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.
Funeral services for immediate family members were held previously.
Family and friends will gather on August 1 for a casual open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Springs Presbyterian Church, N13-W28771 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the families. For online obituaries, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.