Charles D. Laabs
Jan. 24, 1942 - Sept. 11, 2021
Charles D. Laabs passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, of complications from coronavirus. He was surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born Jan. 24, 1942, at Mrs. Boomer’s Maternity Home in Oconomowoc and was a longtime resident of the Oconomowoc area. He graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1960. Chuck enjoyed scenic drives, working outdoors, visiting with family, and searching for antiques Ñ and his grandchildren fondly remember his love for eating tomatoes with sugar. He always kept busy, whether helping his son, Cory, with a construction project; researching his family history with his daughter, Chris; making artwork for his grandchildren; or reminiscing with his siblings Ñ Chuck was not one to keep idle.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Desmond E. and Lucile A. (nee Smith) Laabs; siblings, Donna Laabs, Mary Laabs, and Jerry Laabs.
He is survived by his children, Chris (Chad) Klauer, Cindy Laabs, Chuck Laabs, Chad Laabs, Cory (Erika) Laabs; grandchildren, Adam (Tracey) Harpster, Ben Harpster, Brett (Felicia) Laabs, C.J. (Lauren) Harpster, Emma Laabs, Sarah Laabs, Desmond Laabs, Maddie Klauer; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Husfeldt-Laabs. He is further survived by siblings, Joan Evans, Rose Laabs, Jim (Joan) Laabs, Bill Laabs, and Ken (Jodee) Laabs, and other family and friends.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI, with burial to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the compassionate care given by the staff of Aurora Medical Center.
