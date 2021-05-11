Charles John (“Charlie”) Wolf
May 15, 1938 - May 5, 2021
Charles John (“Charlie”) Wolf, age 82, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born May 15, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Charles L. Wolf and Agnes Randa, and he was named after his grandfather, Charles John Wolf. His mother passed away when Charlie was only 11 years old. He was raised by his father and in large part, by his grandmother, Laura Wolf.
He worked as a door-to-door insurance salesman in Milwaukee before meeting his loving wife of 57 years, Nina. They were married on Oct. 19, 1963, in North Lake, and have been living at their current home for more than 40 years. Nina took care of Charlie every single day for the past four years as his memory and heath declined from Alzheimer’s disease.
Charlie worked for W.A. Krueger, later known as World Color, in the printing industry for more than 20 years, and when he retired in 2000 he took a part-time job delivering parts for Parts Hut in Hartland. He loved to play golf, and he loved wood working. He made so many things, including furniture, bird houses, picture frames and flower stands. He could fix almost anything, and if he couldn’t fix it he knew someone that could.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Wolf (1970); his mother, Agnes Randa (1949); his sister, Carol Zapf (2002); and his granddaughter, Ashlee Lynn Wolf (1994).
He is survived by his wife, Nina (Fausch); his children Douglas John (Keri) Wolf of Virginia Beach, Va., and Gloria Luedtke of Hartland; his grandchildren, Amanda Ashlee Blasi of New London, Ryan Douglas Wolf of Richmond, Va., Derek John Wolf of Newport News, Va., and twins Rylee Ann Luedtke of Hartland and Rachel Jean Luedtke of Hartland.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 13, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, for a remembrance of Charlie’s life from 3 p.m. to 4 pm and a short service at 4 p.m.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.