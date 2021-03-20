WAUKESHA
Charles Paul (Chuck) Wilcox
Nov. 11, 1946 — March 14, 2021
Charles Paul (Chuck) Wilcox, 74, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly at Waukesha Memorial Hospital Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Chuck was born Nov. 11, 1946, to Herbert and Gertrude Wilcox in Racine. The family moved to Waukesha when he was 5 and other than his time in the Marine Corps, he lived in Waukesha the rest of his life. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 immediately after graduating from Waukesha High School. He played hockey during his high school years and was invited to try out for the 1968 U.S. Olympic team.
His service to his country as a Marine Corps radio telegraph operator was very important to him and being a former Marine was a point of pride for the remainder of his life. After completing his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1968, Chuck returned to Waukesha. He attended UW-Waukesha for two years and got a job at Alloy Products in Waukesha, where he worked for 30 years first as a draftsman and then in inventory control. In 2000 he was hired by Weil Pump in Cedarburg as the head of inventory control and procurement.
Chuck was a well-known and respected umpire for the City of Waukesha park-rec softball for more than 30 years. He met Joyce Diane Rogers on the ball diamond in 1979, she was pitching and he was the umpire. They were married on October 10, 1980.
In retirement, Chuck spent his time working on his extensive stamp collection, taking drives around the city and walking around his neighborhood where he would stop and chat with everyone he met. He also collected McDonald’s Disney Happy Meal toys, his grandchildren’s favorite collection. Chuck and Joyce enjoyed visiting zoos - every out-of-town vacation included a trip to the closest zoo.
Chuck will be deeply missed by his wife; daughters Katie Allar (John) and Jessie Wilcox (Manuel Maibach); grandchildren Ali and Davy Allar; mother-in-law Ruth Rogers; siblings Nancy Wilcox, David (Bonnie), Dan (Denise) and Tim (Sue); along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
An in-person service for immediate family members only will be held Sunday, March 21, at 1 p.m. The service will also be broadcast live on FM 87.9 in the Faith Presbyterian Church parking lot, N13-W28771 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072. For others who would like to view the service remotely, it will be live-streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/86710068.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Zoological Society would be appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.