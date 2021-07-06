WAUKESHA
Charles T. Stern
Dec. 10, 1928 - June 30, 2021
Charles “Chuck” T. Stern, lifetime resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born on December 10, 1928, the son of George and Erna Stern. Chuck served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Japan from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Shirley Shuff on October 16, 1954 and together raised three children. Chuck worked on the assembly line at Waukesha Engine and retired after 37 years. He was an Assistant Troop Master for Troop 79. He was also a longtime and active member at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Chuck was a very kind and caring man. He loved spe nding quality time with his family and friends. Chuck’s grandchildren called him “Magic Grandpa”. Using his creative skills, he would make the campfire change colors using copper piping and a garden hose. Chuck spent most of his spare time outdoors at his cottage in the Dells. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, hunting deer, pheasant and many other animals.
Chuck will be dearly missed by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his children, Stephen (Rhonda) Stern and Thomas (Barbara) Stern; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Norma Tabat and Suzanne Luckeroth. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Stern; sisters, Margaret Mussell, Charlotte Kraft, Marilyn Rawson, Joanne Vredenburg, and Elvira “Ginger” Haley; and brother, James Stern.
Visitation for Chuck will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 AM at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St, Waukesha, WI 53186. To view the funeral service virtually, please see the St. Luke’s website, https://stlukeslutheran.org/ or the St. Luke’s Facebook page. Burial will immediately follow the service at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church or AngelsGrace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.