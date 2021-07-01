SAGOLA, MICH.
Charles ‘Tony’ Sylvester
June 3, 1991 - June 27, 2021
Charles “Tony” Sylvester, 30, of Sagola, Mich., passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
He was born June 3, 1991, in Oconomowoc, son of Lloyd and Mary (Leeman) Sylvester. Tony grew up in Oconomowoc and graduated from Oconomowoc High School, class of 2010. He then went on to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering and later Northern Michigan University. While growing up, Tony was an avid hockey player starting at the age of 6, and his youth hockey team won the state championship. He went on to excel in high school, where he lettered for four years on the hockey team and also participated in football. Tony loved the Upper Peninsula as he made many trips here at a young age, finally making Sagola his home in 2013, as his cousin, David, would say, “He was a true Yooper just born in a different state.” Tony worked for his cousin at Carey Contracting for a few years before going to work for Systems Control, where he had been working in carpentry and wiring for the past three years.
He was a volunteer for the Sagola Township Fire Department and was an avid outdoorsman. Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and earned his scuba certification while diving in Lake Superior.
Survivors include his parents, Lloyd and Mary Sylvester, Oconomowoc; one sister, Holly (Tim) Schmidt, Waukesha; niece and goddaughter, Leyna; his soul mate, Victoria Heimerl, Sagola, Mich.; paternal grandmother, Joan Sylvester, West Bend; two uncles, Robert “Jerry” (Terri) Leeman, Willington, North Carolina, and Leonard Sylvester, Fredonia; four aunts, Carol (Jim) Gonzales, Oconomowoc, Nancy (Mike) Lefler, Petaluma, California and Laura (Skip) Bartelt, Hubertus, Lisa Sylvester, Fifield; and nine cousins, Beth, Amanda, Cory, Zac, Trevor, Katie, Olivia, Danny, and Joe.
Tony was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Stanley “Stan” Sylvester, and his maternal grandparents, Gerald “Bud” and Janice Leeman.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 5, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, Mich. Funeral services will be held Monday, 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Mike March will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the Sagola Township Fire Department in Tony’s memory.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Tony’s family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Crematory, Iron Mountain, Mich., to honor Tony's legacy of life.