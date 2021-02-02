Redgranite
Charles W. (‘Bud’) Hughes
April 3, 1941 - Jan. 26, 2021
Charles W. (“Bud”) Hughes, 79 years old, of Redgranite, died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021. He was born April 3, 1941, to Charles and Rose Hughes in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Charles suffered from multiple ailments and although he will be missed dearly, he is in a better place. He was just the best dad!
Charles was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He was a professional millwright until an accident disabled him and he was no longer able to work. He loved to talk about his career and the many friends he made during his career. Charles was very fortunate to have good friends in Redgranite that allowed him to live at home as long as possible. Thank you, Mike, Debbie and Adam. You were very special to him.
Charles married Diane M. Spooner on October 19, 1963, and enjoyed 52 wonderful years with her until her passing on Feb. 23, 2015. Together they had two children, Christine and Mark Hughes.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Christine, her husband, Daniel, their children Curt and Nathan; his son, Mark, his wife, Judy, their children David and Abby; his brothers, Richard, and his wife, Vicki, Thomas and his wife, Lorraine, and Jeffrey; his sisters Barbara, Marleene, Judy and her husband Mike, and Teri. There are too many other relatives in his family to list them all; know that he loved them dearly. He is also survived by his beloved dog Cash, which he absolutely adored.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; his mother, Rose; his father, Charles, and his stepmother, Jeanette; his brothers-in-law Alan Borchardt, Roy Finney, Richard Bloom; and sister-in-law Ute Hughes; his in-laws, Charles and Viola Spooner; his dogs, Maxmillian and Buddy.
Charles has always said he had a wonderful family and a wonderful life but was looking forward to being with Diane. The family is planning a celebration of life some time in the future.