Charles W. ‘Chuck’ Elftman Jr.
Charles W. ‘Chuck’ Elftman Jr. was called home November 15, 2021. He was husband of Annette (nee Poppie); father of Megan, CJ (Jessica), Michael (Caitlin); grandpa of Timothy Michael and Charlee Rose; son of Geraldine Elftman. He is also survived by six siblings, brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law.
Visitation at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Tuesday, November 23,
2-4:45 p.m. Service at 5 p.m. Burial at Highland on Wednesday 11 a.m.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-432-8300.