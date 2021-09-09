WATERTOWN
Charles W. Shaw
July 10, 1944 - Aug. 26, 2021
Charles Shaw, known as Chuck to his friends, Charlie to his co-workers, and Dad to his children, but never call him “late to dinner,” said goodbye to this world and hello to Jesus on Thursday afternoon, August 26, 2021, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Born Charles Wilbur Shaw on July 10, 1944, in Oconomowoc, the son of Lester A. and Lillian (nee Kinley) Shaw, Chuck married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Judith Olsen on May 15, 1965.
Chuck greeted life with a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye, and always ready to help when needed. His secret to joy and contentment was Jesus in his life, “to act justly and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” Ñ Micah 6:8. Chuck delighted in the simple things in life; his wife, kids, serving Jesus, rummaging on his motorcycle, pizza and Pepsi on Saturday night, and spending time with friends.
Chuck will be sorely missed by his wife of 56 years, Judy Shaw; children, Bill Shaw, Sandra (Mike) Trego and Holly (Tom) Schmidt; grandchildren Kayleigh, Stephanie and Nick Shaw, Nate, Alex and Max Trego, Cally and Sami Schmidt; siblings, Lester (Bev) Shaw, Albert (Nancy) Shaw and Hope (Jerry) Spritka; sister-in-law, Joyce Shaw; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Shaw; and sister, Fayth Kaufmann.
An open house celebrating Chuck’s life will be held on Saturday, September 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center. If you are unable to attend, please write out your favorite memory of Chuck and share it with Judy.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Whitestone Warriors Homeless Ministry (https://whitestonewarriors.com/), or a charity of your choice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.