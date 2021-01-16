WAUKESHA
Charlotte A. Kraft
Aug. 15, 1930 - Jan. 3, 2021
Charlotte A. Kraft of Waukesha died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at her residence at the age of 90. She was born on August 15, 1930, in Waukesha, the daughter of George and Erna (nee Trester) Stern. On August 15, 1975, she married Paul Kraft at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Pamela (Scott) Greene of Waukesha, Roxanne (Ken) Lane of Reedsburg and Sandra (Gary) Greene of Pewaukee; stepchildren Steven (Debbie) Kraft of West Allis, Gary (Sue) Kraft of Waukesha and Diane Garz of Ashland; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Tabat of North Prairie and Sue (Ralph) Luckeroth of Portage; and brother Charles (Shirley) Stern of Waukesha. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Linda Kraft of West Allis, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward F. Jones; her second husband, Paul Kraft; sisters Elvera, Margaret and Marilyn; brother James; and great-granddaughter Lily Aguilera.
Private family services will be held.
Private family services will be held.