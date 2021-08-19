Charlotte E. Vilter
Dec. 16, 1933 - Aug. 13, 2021
Charlotte E. Vilter passed away peacefully August 13, 2021, from complications of dementia at AngelsGrace at the age of 87. She was born Charlotte Emma Anna Berkoben on December 16, 1933, in the state of New York where she grew up. She lived in Florida, then moved to California where she met and married Tom Vilter 32 years ago. They moved briefly to Minnesota and then to Oconomowoc.
She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society and spent years being a happy clown. Her Alley, clown friends and parades with her Granny clown puppet were dear friends to her heart. Charlotte also had a short career as a singer with her sister, and doing voice over work. Boating with friends and family on Lac La Belle was also an enjoyable pastime.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward; and sister, Joyce, all of whom died at age 79.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; stepchildren, Scott, Joan and Linda (Vilter) Carlson; sister-in-law, Karen Berkoben; niece Teresa; nephew Matthew; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice and especially AngelsGrace Hospice for their marvelous and loving care.
Donations to AngelsGrace would be appreciated.
Burial and services will be at the family cemetery in Slinger at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.