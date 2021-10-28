OCONOMOWOC
Charlotte Verna (Paulson) Frederick
Aug. 29, 1939 - Oct. 27, 2021
Charlotte Verna Frederick (nee Paulson), passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Albert, and her family in the early morning hours of October 27, 2021. She was born in Union Center on August 29, 1939, to Vernon and Rachel Paulson.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, Albert; her children, Michelle (John) Hogan of Oconomowoc, Jenny Hoerth of Horicon, Bill (Steve) Frederick of Oconomowoc, and her grandchildren, Michael Hoerth Hartford , Sarah Hoerth (Mike Enders) of Juneau, Alaska, Mikaela (Mike) Ressman, Oconomowoc, Sophia Steffen of Franklin, Mason Hunt of Milwaukee, and her great-grandchildren, Bodie and Mason Hoerth, Juliet, Dayton, and Lennon Ressman; her brother, Mark (Lori) Paulson of Nashville, TN; her sisters, Darlene Kressen of Elkhorn, Pauline (Ron) Schnurr of Belvidere, IL, Wanita Keller of Appleton, MN; sisters-in-law Alice Sebranek of Hillsboro, and Joyce Smith of Elroy; nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Rita Kester, Jeanne Anderson, Barb Loppnow, and Mary Lange.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her son George Vernon Frederick; her parents, Rachel and Vernon Paulson; her in-laws, George and Eleanor Frederick; her sisters Ruth Diane Paulson, Lois Knull, and Patricia Jolly; sister-in-law Pauline Schultz, and very dear friend Joan Brennan.
Charlotte married the love of her life, Albert, on June 21, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kendall and recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. They moved to Oconomowoc to begin their married life and have been here ever since. She worked as a housekeeper, nanny and then as a secretary for LaBelle Industries. She operated an in-home day care for several years, and then started a catering business. She and her daughters were active in the Girl Scouts. She was a troop leader, neighborhood chairperson and was instrumental in fundraising for the new troop house in Fowler Park which still stands today. In 197,7 she began working at Shorehaven Senior Living starting in the kitchen, and transitioning to the Activity department until retiring in 2004. She worked for the Silver Streak Senior Taxi Service in Oconomowoc as the dispatcher until her second retirement in 2016. She was a member of Saint Catherine’s of Alexandria Catholic Church. Her desire to help people in need brought her to the St. Vincent de Paul Society as a volunteer.
Charlotte loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Ñ her grandchildren brought her such joy. She was her children’s greatest cheerleader and supported each of them enthusiastically with whatever journey they were on. She loved the holidays and made sure that everyone joined in the celebration by decorating the house, baking, cooking fabulous meals, and hosting beautiful parties. She and Al loved to travel. They spent a lot of time at their cabin at Lake Arrowhead. Recently Charlotte, Al and the family traveled to Alaska to celebrate their granddaughter Sarah’s wedding and to Nashville to celebrate their niece Christina Mathias’ wedding. She also traveled with her sons Bill, Steve and daughters Michelle, Jenny, her sister-in-law Alice to Italy - an unforgettable trip for her!
Her children praise her as the best mom, grandma and great grandma in the whole world.
In lieu of donations, memorials in Charlotte’s name can be given to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, or St. Vincent de Paul at St. Catherine’s, the Silver Streak in Oconomowoc, or to the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association.
The Frederick family wants to extend a huge thank-you to Aurora Hospice Care for everything they did for mom and for all of us. They are truly amazing and a blessing, and made this time of transition for mom so peaceful and beautiful.
A visitation will take place at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown Street, Oconomowoc WI 53066 on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 12 noon with Fr. Mike Strachota presiding. Burial will take place in St. Catherine’s Cemetery at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.