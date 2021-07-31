WAUKESHA
Cheryl L. Sell
May 15, 1963 — March 31, 2020
Cheryl L. Sell, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2020, at the age of 56 years. She was born on May 15, 1963, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (nee Tegge) Sell. Cheryl was a longtime employee of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
Cheryl is survived by sister Pam Sell; brother Louis (Kim) Sell; and by daughters Alicia Sell and Holly Boettcher. She is further survived by grandson Tearence Darrell Johnson II and by best friend and sister, Sharon Sievert. Cheryl is also survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, with a memorial service to be held at 5 p.m. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery took place on April 6, 2020.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.