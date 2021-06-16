NEW BERLIN
Christian G. Ward
Sept. 4, 1961 - June 10, 2021
Christian G. Ward passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2021, at the age of 59.
Loving father of Megan C. Ward and Alyssa Ward. Beloved son of Sigrid M. Ward and Jack Ward. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, June 17, at the Heritage Funeral Home, 16880 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with military honors at 7 p.m.
Chris was an amazing father to his two children. He served proudly in the Army for many years. His love for his dog Titan, his mother, his children, and motorcycles were infinite. He will be missed by so many.
Heritage Funeral Home, 262-901-1140, is serving the family.