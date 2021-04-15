Oconomowoc/ Iowa City, Iowa
Christina Hoffman White
Jan. 10, 1950 - March 29, 2021
Christina Hoffman White passed away peacefully with her family at her side early in the morning of March 29, 2021, at the age of 71. She was born in Milwaukee to parents Arthur L. and Marian Jewell Hoffman but has always considered Oconomowoc to be her home.
Christina graduated from Oconomowoc High School in the Class of ‘68. She attended the University of Minnesota, studied nursing at Mounds Midway School of Nursing, finally attaining her BSN from Carroll University. For many years, Christina worked at Elmbrook Hospital and in the last years of her career taught nursing at WCTC.
Christina was positive force in the world, offering friendship, support and encouragement to those lucky enough to know her. She showed us how to pick ourselves up no matter what life throws at us, how to work hard and do our best, how to be a good mother, daughter, sister and friend, how to live fully and die with grace, and how to love with our whole heart. Her wish would be rather than grieve our loss, we celebrate her life by reaching out to others. Christina will be dearly missed by many and forgotten by few. She has earned her rest among the sunflowers and cardinals.
Christina is survived by her two children, Timothy White (Janet) of Wauwatosa and Stephanie Gilbertson-White (Joel) of Iowa City, Iowa. She is further survived by her beloved grandchildren, Tyler Daniel White, Alec James White, Jenna Leigh White and Henry Peregrine Freeman Gilbertson-White; as well as her brother, David Hoffman (Pamela) of Estero, Fla., and sister, Juliana Neu (Randy) Ixonia. She will also be missed by her extended family of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and her many, many dear friends.
A special thank you to Iowa City Hospice and the Gilbertson-White family for their impeccable care.
Remembrances can be made in the form of contributions to Family Promise at familypromise.org.
Christina loved to plan parties and had a clear vision of the memorial service wanted. With her wishes in mind a large, public celebration of life is planned for September 18, 2021, pending CDC guidelines around social distancing.