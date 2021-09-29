WALES
Christine A. Calvert (nee Szudajski)
Jan.14, 1950 - Sept. 25, 2021
Christine A. Calvert (nee Szudajski) passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021, at the age of 71 after battling many illnesses, including multiple sclerosis (MS).
Beloved wife of Douglas Calvert; beloved mother of Kevin Calvert of Jefferson; loving stepmother of Bryan (Beth) Calvert of Ottawa; proud grandmother of Mekayla and Ryanna Gordon; step-grandmother of Elise and Andrew Calvert all of Ottawa; dear sister of Thomas (Kris) Szudajski of Tucson, Ariz., Connie Kabitzke of Milwaukee, and Cathy (Jim) Plank of Germantown; and dear sister-in-law of Colleen (Calvert) Monfre of Siren and Jeff (Nan) Calvert of Kansasville. Christine is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Christine was preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Jean Calvert and her parents Theodore and Virginia Szudajski, her brother Richard Szudajski and her first husband, Neil Mohalski. Christine was a graduate of Messmer High School in 1968 and received an associate degree in applied science (architectural drafting) from Waukesha County Technical College in 1993. She started her career at Wisconsin Electric Power Company and left after 11 years working as a computer operator. After earning her degree, she worked at various firms as an architectural draftsman. She was fascinated by hot air balloons and frequently talked about her trip to the balloon festival in Albuquerque, N.M. With the aid of her three-wheel scooter, she enjoyed visiting the theme parks, historical sites and toured many buildings designed by the famous architects she studied in college. She always looked forward to relaxing with a group of friends on a cruise ship. When her daughter Kelly suddenly passed away in 2013, Chris became a co-guardian for her two young granddaughters. She also volunteered countless hours to the Waukesha County 4-H and was a member of the Leaders Association. She was active in various clowning clubs including Clowns Limited of Waukesha - Nonsense Specialists (CLOWNS) where she was known as Cuddles.
In her free time, Christine enjoyed playing cards, sewing, mentoring young clowns, and teaching arts and crafts. She touched many lives with her positive attitude, all while battling MS for over 40 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 5 p.m. until the funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, October 4, at 11 a.m. at Salem Cemetery, 470 S. Wales Road, Wales, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National MS Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/WIG/ or the Waukesha County 4-H Leaders Association, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., AC G22, Waukesha, WI 53188, https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/uwex/4h/ would be appreciated.Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.